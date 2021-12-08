Students demand answers after NJ cosmetology school closes without notice

NEW JERSEY — For 60 years, Capri Institute has trained students on the ins-and-outs of cosmetology. Spanning across four campuses throughout northern and central New Jersey, the school’s claim to help trainees become promising professionals in the field of beauty are well publicized on its website.

It’s one of the reasons why single mom Emily Greico enrolled.

“I thought this was perfect for me,” she told PIX11 News.

But her dreams of getting certified through Capri Institute were cut short when the school abruptly closed its doors this week — giving little to no notice to students.

Students were forced to sign a leave of absence. Above her signature, Lauren Golba — another student — wrote “against my will,” making her stance clear.

“They announced that we were closing on a forced temporary leave of absence for 30 days and we would be reopening in January due to COVID,” she said.

Soon after, students learned that teachers weren’t getting paid. In some cases they went without pay for three weeks but still showed up to the job.

As the mystery widens as to why the school suddenly closed, students have been pleading with administrators to release transcripts in order to start enrollment at another school.

In a confrontation captured on cell phone video outside the Brick campus, administrators seemingly mocked students who were asking for documents. It ended with police responding to the scene.

The financial toll is significant for these students, where losses top $15,000.

The offices for Capri Instritute’s campuses did not answer phone calls from PIX11 News. Voicemail boxes at the offices were full.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office has confirmed to PIX11 News that at least 13 students have already filed complaints with the division of consumer affairs.

Students can file an online complaint by visiting the division’s website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail.