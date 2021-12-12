Strong winds knock out power to thousands in western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Windy weather from the storm system that spurred the deadly Midwest tornadoes has knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in western New York.

The National Weather Service reported gusts of more than 70 mph on Saturday afternoon in several counties, including Erie, Niagara and Genesee. Trees and utility wires were reported down.

National Grid reported nearly 100,000 outages Saturday night, including more than 41,000 in Erie and Niagara counties.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were forecast for the New York City area.

Temperatures in New York City and Buffalo hit record highs of 67 degrees Saturday.