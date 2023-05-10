NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since the release of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, some people have asked it some pretty strange questions.

Study Finds asked ChatGPT what types of strange questions people have asked it. Here were some of the bizarre questions:

“Can you help me create a time machine?”

“I have a phobia of spaghetti. What can I do to overcome it?”

“How can I hack into someone’s computer without being detected?”

“I’m convinced that my neighbor’s cat is spying on me. What should I do?”