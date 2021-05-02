‘Stop Asian hate’: Queens rally held after 2 more attacks in NYC

A rally denouncing hate and violence against New York City’s Asian communities was held in Flushing, Queens, on May 2, 2021. (Credit: Rebecca Solomon/PIX11)

FLUSHING, Queens — Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered in Queens on Sunday to denounce violent crimes against members of the city’s Asian communities.

Demonstrators and rally organizers wanted to send a clear message that they will continue to protect people of all races and religions across the five boroughs.

The crowd marched from Flushing Town Hall in a loop through the neighborhood and passed by a bakery where organizers said an Asian woman was recently injured when she was shoved to the ground.

Protesters chanted “Stop Asian hate” as they marched through the streets.

“Stop Asian Hate!” Hundreds of New Yorkers gather in Flushing Queens, in a massive march against hate. Demonstrators send a clear message they will continue to protect people of all races and religions. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/4aiIyiM6oC — RebeccaSolomonTV (@RebeccaRSolomon) May 2, 2021

The rally and march was also held one day after two separate attacks targeting people of Asian descent in Queens and Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force launched investigations into both incidents.

The first assault happened around 3 p.m. on 99th Street near the border of Corona and Rego Park in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Police said a group of five teens beat a 15-year-old boy and called him “ching chong.”

The boy was treated for minor injuries at a hospital, police said.

Three of the five suspects were arrested, according to the NYPD. An 18-year-old, 15-year-old and 14-year-old were charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, police said. Hate crime charges could be added, an NYPD spokesperson told PIX11.

Investigators continued to search for the two remaining suspects on Sunday.

Over in Brooklyn, an Asian woman was nearly pushed onto subway tracks around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

According to investigators, the 52-year-old victim was at the Myrtle Avenue-Broadway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant when another woman she didn’t know pushed her twice toward the tracks while making anti-Asian statements.

A good Samaritan intervened and prevented the victim from falling onto the tracks, police said.

No arrests had been made in that case, as of Sunday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.