State Police members injured after trying to serve warrant in Troy

News

by: WTEN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The New York State Police say that two members were injured after they tried to serve a warrant to Joseph Evans Jr. in Troy. (NEWS10)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police say two officers were injured and another narrowly avoided getting hurt while troopers were serving a warrant in the area of Third Street in Troy.

Officers say they were trying to serve Joseph Evans Jr., 20, of Cohoes, who is wanted in connection with a sealed indictment from Albany County Court.

Troopers say Evans jumped in a vehicle and tried to flee when he saw law enforcement officers. While fleeing, police say he almost hit a trooper, who discharged their weapon but did not hit Evans.

Evans then allegedly crashed into an unmarked trooper vehicle, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the two State Police members inside.

Evans was taken into custody without any further issues.

