Starts take over Times Square for Broadway-themed holiday kickoff

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Helping to kick off the holiday season Wednesday was the return of the life-size snow globes in Times Square.

The “show globes” are inspired by Broadway, and all four were designed after a show: “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”

Cast members and representatives from each show were in attendance at the unveiling on Wednesday.

Tom Harris, president of Times Square Alliance, says the globes are meant to give visitors a memorable experience while encouraging them to see a Broadway show.

“Broadway is what makes Times Square and New York special and unique,” Harris said. “It’s a driver of our economy and also our humanity.”

Harris also mentioned that 1.6 million people walked through Times Square last week.

Singer, pianist, and recipient of the 2015 Broadway World Editor’s Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year, Mark Nadler, put on a performance for the crowd playing on the Playbill Sing for Hope piano.

Over 25 Broadway shows are now open with an additional 12 coming before the end of the year, so if there’s a time to return to Broadway, it’s now.

You have until Dec. 26 to check out the show globes.

The Times Square Alliance is also encouraging visitors to take advantage of special holiday deals and promotions from the restaurants and shops in the area.