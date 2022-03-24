MANHATTAN (PIX11) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, Symphony Space is hosting a free special event in celebration of short fiction.

Some of Hollywood’s most recognizable names are slated to take center stage to read newly commissioned short stories to the public. Symphony Space was founded in 1978 and, since 1985, has been hosting 10 to 12 selected shorts each year, which has become a part of its DNA. The selections are usually an hour and a half to two hours long. But for the first time, selected shorts will be part of a wall-to-wall marathon. It will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a star-studded group of actors, including Liev Schrieber, Cynthia Nixon, and Annika Noni Rose, to name a few.

The stories were commissioned for the event and put together in an anthology, which was published this month. It will be read by actors, and available for purchase during the event.

The 12-hour celebration will also feature dance and music, a true reflection of the performing arts center. COVID protocols will be enforced, and vaccination status checked at the door.

Wall-to-Wall Selected Shorts will also be live streamed for those who can’t make it there in person. For more information, visit Symphony Space.