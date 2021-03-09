Spring forward: Daylight saving begins early Sunday morning

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Clocks will spring ahead one hour this weekend for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m.

According the Farmer’s Almanac, the idea behind switching clocks twice a year is to better benefit from the sun’s light. Adjusting the time allows means the sun sets later, giving people more time to enjoy the sun in the evening.

States can choose to participate in Daylight Saving Time. Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Nation, Hawaii, and a few other U.S. territories are the only places in the nation that don’t observe the time change.

Daylight Saving Time is also a great time to test and change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Clocks will “fall back” one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, November 7 at 2 a.m.

