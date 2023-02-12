NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Super Bowl kicked off with problems on Sunday night for Spectrum customers.

They complained on social media of glitchy, out-of-sync game play. One viewer described the service as “being HORRENDOUS” during the Super Bowl.

“I am sorry for the service issues that you’re experiencing. If you can please provide in a DM the Account number or Address & who I’m speaking with. I’d be happy to look into this for you,” Ask_Spectrum replied to one viewer experiencing issues.

Ask_Spectrum send similar replies to a number of accounts on Twitter. The company did not share an explanation for what was going on or when it might be fixed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.