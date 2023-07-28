New York (PIX11) — A 60-year-old yellow cab driver was chased and brutally beaten on Sixth Avenue in Herald Square by a mob of people.

The Pakistani immigrant’s son tells PIX11 News his father is mostly bedridden after the beatdown Wednesday near 35th Street following a confrontation.

“He was pretty badly injured,” said Sarmad Butt who rushed to his father’s side at the ER fearing the worst.

“I was like what the hell, I saw him in that condition it was the most disturbing thing I’ve seen, his face was all bruised,” Butt recalled.

The man is too frail to speak publicly and is nursing the bruises and wounds he got during the confrontation, but it’s the mental scars that will also take time to heal.

“I don’t think he wants to go back to work soon enough,” added Butt.

The New York City Taxi Workers Alliance says attacks like this are far too common for its drivers working an often-thankless job.

“Imagine doing a job 60-70 hours a week when you’re constantly under threat,” said Bhairavi Desai, the union’s executive director.

Police already arrested Howard Colley, 35, and Natalie Morgan, 51, both of Brooklyn, and charged them with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief and issued desk-appearance tickets.

Detectives are still searching for three more suspects, two females and a male.

Drivers with decades of service believe stronger consequences need to come to those willing to hurt or kill a cab driver.

“The city is not doing anything against violations and not punishing people assaulting drivers,” complained driver, Javaid Tariq.

Just days earlier an Uber driver, Yadav K. Dhungel was nearly stabbed to death on the FDR by a crazed man who tried to carjack him before jumping off the roadway.

That driver, also a father of two, is still hospitalized, and a GoFundMe has been started for his medical expenses.