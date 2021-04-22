Some health care workers don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR-TV) — The COVID vaccine was developed much faster than previous vaccines, and despite research, many people don’t trust it just yet.

Last month, Pew Research Center put out a survey and 39% of Americans said they would definitely not or probably not get the vaccine. The CDC shared a survey in November and only 63% of health care workers said they’d get the vaccine.

Christopher Riddle, the director of the Applied Ethics Institute at Utica College, says this can compromise society’s faith in our medical system.

“We’re eroding trust in the medical community,” Riddle said. “We’re further eroding trust quite frankly in the medical community. This strikes me as being an interesting moral question. It seems that a medical professional not only has a moral obligation to provide care and to avoid doing harm, but to further instill confidence in medicine. “

Riddle says much of the vaccine hesitancy is due to misinformation.

“Simply because you’re a medical professional does not mean that you’re immune to misinformation,” Riddle said. “People are seeing the time frame for which this was rolled out and they’re attributing it to compromised practices rather than scientific advancement.”

Riddle says it’s best to rely on research and facts surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of your occupation.

“Relying on evidence based practices and we need the professionals at the frontline to practice what they’re professionally obligated to do and that is to be promoting a rational discussion about this and to be promoting evidence based practices,” Riddle said.