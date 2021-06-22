Cops are searching for the man who slashed a store employee during a robbery confrontation. (NYPD)

SOHO, Manhattan — Cops have launched a search for a man who allegedly slashed an employee at a clothing store during a robbery in Manhattan last Friday.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at the NC Outlet along Broadway and Grand Street, police said.

The suspect entered the store and placed clothing inside a bag and walked out without paying for it, according to police.

When the 24-year-old store employee confronted him on the sidewalk, the suspect dropped the bag and cut the employee on the forehead with a sharp object, authorities said.

The suspect fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released, cops said.

Recognize him? Cops are searching for suspected robber who slashed a store employee when he was confronted.

