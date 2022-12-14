NEW YORK (PIX11) — Soccer journalist Grant Wahl died from an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News Wednesday morning.

Gounder said an autopsy was done in New York City and revealed the cause of death, the report said.

“It’s just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason, it happened at this point in time,” she said in the interview.

The 49-year-old reporter died while covering the World Cup in Qatar last week. He was at the match between Argentina and the Netherlands when he collapsed and later died. His body and possessions arrived in New York City on Monday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had no reason to believe Wahl’s death was the result of foul play and praised Qatari authorities for fully cooperating with the embassy in arranging the repatriation.

— Associated Press material was used in this report