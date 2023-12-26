JERSEY, France (PIX11) — The island of Jersey, located just off the coast of France, may soon be recognized by the folks at Guinness World Records.

A Christmas tree maze made from more than 800 recycled trees has been built on the island.

The organizer of the event learned he was close to breaking a record for the most illuminated Christmas trees in the world. The organizer reached out to anyone who had extra trees to push the maze past the record.

The United States previously set the record in 2019, with 797 Christmas trees.

Organizers of the Christmas tree maze in Jersey are still waiting for Guinness World Records to get back to them with the final ruling on the record.

The trees will be recycled after the maze closes. Some trees will become fertilizer while the rest will be donated to a local goat farm.

