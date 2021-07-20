Small Business Spotlight: Banana Skirt in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Since it’s inception in 2014, Banana Skirt Productions has been helping clients meet their fitness goals by channeling their inner pop star.

From Beyoncé to Rihanna — each class is a nonstop party where students are taught the dance moves from their favorite songs.

“The cardio and some of the choreography is off the walls, so yes you will stay fit,” lead Nikki Cherry told PIX11 News.

But with the heavy breathing and close quarters that come with each session, banana skirt was among the first casualties of COVID-19 restrictions in the spring of 2020.

It was fast and furious, according to Cherry.

“We lost people immediately,” she said. “Then we had to kind of figure out how to thrive in a time of isolation.”

The team at Banana Skirt hit the ground running, taking the virtual route where they took their classes online. Loyal clients followed suit. The enthusiasm was so high, the company would eventually launch their own platform to hold live classes.

It now hosts dancers from around the world.

“We ended up gaining even more followers,” Cherry explained. “People that are not comfortable dancing in front of people and going into a classroom are now coming because they’re like ‘I could try this class, they are online’ it’s super accessible.”

Banana Skirt recently started holding in-person classes again at their Midtown studio, where vaccination cards must be shown upon entry and classes are capped at 15.

To book an in-person or virtual class, visit their website or shoot them an email.

Banana Skirt Productions

519 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

917-576-5635

Email: info@bananaskirt.net

Website: bananaskirt.net