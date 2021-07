LONG ISLAND — A Long Island grandmother returned to the hospital that saved her life Tuesday.

Alicia White, 61, had to undergo surgery at Huntington Hospital for pancreatitis directly caused by COVID-19 complications.

White visited the staff six months after the procedure. Since her initial surgery, she had seven further endoscopic procedures.

Doctors presented the grandmother of nine with a gift card to her favorite restaurant, while her grandkids gave her cards that they designed themselves.