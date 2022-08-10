Mother Nature took a step in the right direction on Wednesday. While it was still on the humid side, it felt better as temperatures stayed in the 80s during the day.

Wednesday night will feature partly cloudy skies. Overnight, there could be a few isolated showers associated with a wave of low pressure that will follow along the frontal boundary. Expect overnight temperatures to drop into the lower 70s.

A frontal boundary meandering to the south will keep the risk of a shower around through early Thursday morning. The rest of the day should be fine, albeit muggy, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

At night, a cold front coming in from Canada will finally bring the relief that we need. A few showers may come along with it, but it will finally bring in the comfortable air mass for the weekend.

Friday will be a gorgeous day. Some clouds may be around, but it will be a delightful close to the week. It will be comfortable with highs in the lower 80s.

Expect the pleasant conditions to continue through the weekend. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

To start next week, an area of low pressure could bring the chance showers back into the forecast. Monday may start out dry, but the rain chance will be on the increase. Highs will be at around 80 degrees.