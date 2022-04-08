EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Every shopper’s nightmare scenario played out inside the American Dream Mall at the Meadowlands — a shooting that forced shoppers into lockdown and into panic.

Monte Mohammad was with his 5-year-old daughter when they sheltered in place inside a stuffy stock room, tying the doors closed fearing for the worst.

“It’s the first time I felt something like that, when you feel something like that – especially when you have a kid with you,” Mohammad said. “It was so hot and suffocating in there. There was no oxygen in there, and everyone was sweating. and it was really like, it was probably like 40 of us in there. It was really terrifying.”

New Jersey state police say it was just before 6 last night when they responded to a report of shots fired at the sprawling entertainment complex. Medics rushed a man to an area hospital after suffering serious injuries after being hit by gunfire inside the 3 and a half million square foot mall.

“Once we were a little bit away from the food court is when we heard two loud shots,” Isabella O’Malley, who was at the mall during the shooting, said.

She said those moments with her mom and brother were the scariest night of her life.

“People were running over each other. There was families with strollers, pushing their strollers and running,” O’Malley said.New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted he was praying for those impacted and thanked law enforcement for their swift response who cleared the threat and led shoppers out to safety.