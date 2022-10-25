HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student was shot near Tottenville High School on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim was shot in the right leg just before 2 p.m. on Luten Avenue, officials said. Police have not yet said if the victim was a student at the school. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two suspects fled the scene, police said. They were wearing ski masks and grey sweatpants.

Investigators found five shell casings at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

