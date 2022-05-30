ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been charged in the drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old boy whose South Carolina house was targeted by mistake as part of a drug deal.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the men came to Orangeburg County from West Columbia to buy or steal drugs. Ravenell says they fired into Winston O’Conner Hunter’s home, killing the boy on May 13. The boy’s family had no connection to the men.

The sheriff says 19-year-old Ethan Thorne Anderson of West Columbia was arrested Friday. Michael Lloyd, 20, was arrested early Monday in Ontario, New York. Anderson and Lloyd, along with an unnamed 17-year-old suspect, will all be charged with murder.