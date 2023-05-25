PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman traveling in Turks and Caicos had her leg bitten off in a shark attack on Wednesday.

According to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department, the 22-year-old woman and her friend were snorkeling off Providenciales when a shark attacked her at around 3 p.m. local time.

An employee at a nearby resort contacted police and requested an ambulance, telling officers that the shark had bitten the woman’s leg off.

The woman remains in serious condition at the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre in Providenciales, police said.