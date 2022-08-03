NEW YORK (PIX11) — Is the heat giving extra pressure to be fresher? A bite (or better yet, several) of plump, juicy watermelon might just do the trick in cooling you off.

But, it doesn’t stop there. Who knew watermelon could be a star in dishes you’d never think would work? Fairway Market did, and their very own Kaysh Mohan joined New York Living on Wednesday to show three hearty recipes, which can be found below.

Water you waiting for? Try the following recipes that will surely put a s-melon your face.

Watermelon Feta Salad

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook time: 0 mins

Serving size: 2

Ingredients:

rocket arugula

2 oz Bulgarian feta

¼ cup cubed watermelon

1 red onion, peeled and chopped

radicchio

fresh mint

balsamic vinegar

Maldon’s flaky sea salt

Instructions:

Make the salad by first layering the arugula, then the radicchio, the onion, mint and watermelon and finish with the feta. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Garnish with sea salt.

Watermelon Chicken

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours

Serving size: 2

Chicken ingredients:

1 medium seedless watermelon (approx. 15 lbs.)

1 whole chicken (3 lbs.)

1 lemon

2 tablespoons Cajun spice (preferably Pereg)

½ medium-sized Spanish onion

10 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 teaspoons Cayenne pepper (optional)

4 bamboo skewers

Gravy ingredients:

¼ cup watermelon/chicken drippings

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. and make sure that the entire watermelon will fit in your oven. Lay the watermelon on its side and cut 1/3 off the top. Do not discard. Scoop the insides of the watermelon out on both sides. Save for use in another recipe. Season the chicken inside and out with the Cajun spice and lemon juice. Reserve the squeezed lemon rind. Stuff the chicken with the half onion, thyme and the squeezed lemon rind. Insert the chicken into the large half of the hollowed-out watermelon. Cover the chicken using the smaller half of the watermelon, using the skewers to secure the two pieces together. Place watermelon on a baking dish or jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for three and a half hours or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees F or higher. Remove the top of the watermelon and broil the chicken for two to three minutes or until golden.

Gravy instructions:

Cook the flour in the butter at high heat for approximately 1 minute. Whisk in the ¼ cup drippings. Reduce halfway at medium-high heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Watermelon Pizza

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Serving size: 1

Ingredients:

1-inch thick round slice of watermelon with the rind on

2 tablespoons Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce (we used hickory & brown sugar)

1/8 cup low moisture shredded mozzarella

1/8 cup shredded Colby jack cheese

1 tablespoon shredded parmesan

1/8 cup diced fresh pineapple

7 pepperoni slices

Instructions:

Spread the barbecue sauce on one side of the watermelon slice. Layer mozzarella, then Colby jack cheese, parmesan, pineapple and then pepperoni. Broil at 500 degrees F for two minutes

Watch the video player above for the full story.