SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With 2022 almost over, Google Trends has shared what was trending the most in the United States, divided into different categories.

So what do you think was trending the most?

Perhaps people trying to figure out how to pronounce the word Omicron? The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case? How to get Taylor Swift tickets? Or who the heck is Bruno and why don’t we talk about him??

Top 2022 trends

Top Searches Wordle Election results Betty White Queen Elizabeth Bob Saget Top News searched Election results Queen Elizabeth passing Ukraine Powerball numbers Hurricane Ian

Top People searched Johnny Depp Will Smith Amber Heard Antonio Brown Kari Lake Top Actors searched Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Heard

Chris Rock

Julia Fox

Top Athletes searched Antonio Brown Serena Williams Joe Burrow Aaron Judge Manti Te’o Top “Who is?” searched Who is Andrew Tate? Who is winning the election? Who is the king of England? Who is the watcher? Who is Alex Jones?

Top “How to Pronounce…” searched How to pronounce Qatar? How to pronounce Kyiv? How to pronounce puzzle? How to pronounce Omicron? How to pronounce Encanto? Top Movies searched Encanto Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick The Batman Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Musicians and Bands searched Adam Levine Mary J. Blige Lil Tjay Kendrick Lamar Migos Top “Near Me” searched Gas prices near me At home COVID test near me Voting near me Early voting near me PCR test near me

Top Passings searched Betty White

Queen Elizabeth

Bob Sagot

Anne Heche

Aaron Carter Top Shortages searched Diesel shortage

Baby formula shortage

Tampon shortage

Adderall shortage

Sriracha shortage

Top Songs searched We Don’t Talk About Bruno – Encanto Surface Pressure – Encanto Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux Unholy – Sam Smith and Kim Petras As It Was – Harry Styles Top Sports Teams searched Philadelphia Phillies Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams

Top Tickets searched Disneyland tickets Bad Bunny tickets Taylor Swift tickets Phillies tickets Blink 182 tickets Top TV Shows searched Euphoria Stranger Things The Watcher Investing Anna House of Dragon

Want to take a trip back in time?

We are going back an entire decade! Below are the top searches from the past years in the United States according to Google.

Top searches in 2021 NBA

DMX

Gabby Petito

Kyle Rittenhouse

Brian Laundrie Top searches in 2020 Election results

Coronavirus

Kobe Bryant

Coronavirus update

Coronavirus symptoms

Top searches in 2019 Disney Plus Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Hurricane Dorian Antonio Brown Top searches in 2018 World Cup Hurricane Florence Mac Miller Kate Spade Anthony Bourdain

Top searches in 2017 Hurricane Irma Matt Lauer Tom Petty Super Bowl Las Vegas shooting Top searches in 2016 Powerball Prince Hurricane Matthew Pokemon Go Slither.io

Top searches in 2015 Lamar Odom Jurassic World American Sniper Caitlyn Jenner Ronda Rousey Top searches in 2014 Robin Williams

World Cup

Ebola

Malaysia Airlines

Flappy Bird

Top searches in 2013 Paul Walker Boston Marathon Bombing Nelson Mandela Cory Monteith iPhone 5s Top searches in 2012 Whitney Houston Hurricane Sandy Election 2012 Hunger Games Jeremey Lin