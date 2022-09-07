QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s that time of year again. The Queens County Farm Museum will open the annual corn maze the weekend of Sept. 9.

The grounds are home to the largest and oldest area for farming in the five boroughs.

“It’s an opportunity to highlight agriculture and art,” said Executive Director Jennifer Weprin.

For 325 years, it has been an active farm with animals and crops. It is one of the oldest in the state of New York. It is a New York City landmark and is on the National Register of Historic Places. In the 1970s, it became city property after being owned by the state.

Each fall, it hosts a maze in the cornfield. There’s a new design each year, and 2022 was inspired by the art of Georgia O’Keefe.

This is the 16th year for the corn maze. It runs on weekends through the end of October.

Advance online tickets are required. They cost $12 (and $8 for ages 4-11). It’s free for 3-year-olds and younger.

On most days, there is no charge to walk around the farm. A local market features produce from the farm, and it is open year-round.

Click here for information on tickets and the maze at the farm. The Queens County Fair is also running this weekend on the grounds, featuring food vendors and roses.