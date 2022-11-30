NEW YORK (PIX11) — Those who were walking in New York City had to fight the elements Wednesday as wind gusts that reached up to 50 mph in some areas of the tri-state made carrying an umbrella to stay dry an impossible task.

In the video, several people walking down the street with umbrellas proved no match for mother nature. Ian Wallace, who shot the video, captioned it, “RIP to my $3 umbrella.”

The wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. for portions of the tri-state area. You can keep up with all the weather alerts here.