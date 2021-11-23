See it: Video shows masked pair robbing Harlem liquor store at gunpoint

(Credit: NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Two masked men, one of them armed, robbed a liquor store on Nov. 18, police said Tuesday.

The two men entered the business on East 125 Street at approximately 10:56 p.m., police said. One of the men approached the counter, pointed a gun and demanded money from the store’s cashier, who handed over approximately $100.

After the robbery, the two men fled in a black Mercedes Benz.

Police did not receive reports of any injuries.

The first individual, who displayed the weapon, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, blue sneakers and a black ski mask. The second suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, tan boots and a black ski mask.

Police released surveillance photos and videos obtained from the liquor store; no arrests have been made in the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).