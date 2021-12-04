See it: Total solar eclipse over Antarctica

ANTARTICA — A total solar eclipse lasting nearly 2 minutes was observed over Antarctica early Saturday morning.

The eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth, blotted out the daylight for 1 minute and 54 seconds. Totality is the brief period during an eclipse when the sun or moon is totally obscured.

Antarctica was best positioned to see the phenomenon, according to Space.com. The last total solar eclipse in Antarctica happened in November of 2003.

NASA live streamed the celestial event from Union Glacier, Antarctica.