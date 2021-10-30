See it: Pets, owners follow scented parade trail through NYC

SOHO, Manhattan — A day before the West Village’s famous Village Halloween Parade, a group of pets and their owners strutted through New York in a paw-some parade of their own.
More then 100 pets gathered for a tail-wagging good time, walking from Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village to Prince Street in SoHo. The parade was held to celebrate the launch of a new brand from PetCo called “Reddy.”
The parade route was marked by a scented trail designed to be “tracked” by eager New York City pets.
Brooklyn pet owners who want their furry friends to have a parade of their own will be able to throw them a bone this weekend. The “Howl-o-ween” parade in Industry City promises plenty of fun for dogs and humans alike — there will even be adoptable pets looking for their own fur-ever homes.