See it: Pets, owners follow scented parade trail through NYC

One corgi shows off its bowtie during a “pet parade” in New York City. (Credit: Micaela Duever)

One pup tries on a new coat from the pet lifestyle brand “Reddy.” (Credit: Micaela Duever)

A dog and its owner participate in a “pet parade” walk through Manhattan. (Credit: Micaela Duever)

Dogs and their owners walk along a parade route in Manhattan. (Credit: Micaela Duever)

A new store in SoHo includes special treats for dogs. (Credit: Micaela Duever)

SOHO, Manhattan — A day before the West Village’s famous Village Halloween Parade, a group of pets and their owners strutted through New York in a paw-some parade of their own.

More then 100 pets gathered for a tail-wagging good time, walking from Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village to Prince Street in SoHo. The parade was held to celebrate the launch of a new brand from PetCo called “Reddy.”

The parade route was marked by a scented trail designed to be “tracked” by eager New York City pets.

Brooklyn pet owners who want their furry friends to have a parade of their own will be able to throw them a bone this weekend. The “Howl-o-ween” parade in Industry City promises plenty of fun for dogs and humans alike — there will even be adoptable pets looking for their own fur-ever homes.