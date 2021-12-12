See it: Massive tornado in Kentucky lit up in night sky by lightning

A Kentucky resident recorded a massive tornado during severe weather that killed dozens of people in multiple states on Dec. 10, 2021. (Credit: Eddie Knight via Storyful)

BREMEN, K.Y. — A massive tornado was caught on video Friday night as severe storms swept across Kentucky and four other states, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

Footage filmed by Eddie Knight shows a massive funnel cloud between Bremen and Sacramento, Kentucky.

At least 12 people were killed after a tornado ripped through the town of Bremen, according to local media reports.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Saturday following what he described as “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.” Beshear said at least 70 people were believed dead.

As many as 30 tornadoes were reported across six states Friday night and early Saturday morning, with the primary one “on the ground continuously for over 200 miles,” Beshear said.

The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. Officials had confirmed 29 deaths, including 22 in three Kentucky counties. Beshear said about 110 people were in the Mayfield factory when the tornado roared through.

Debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground in Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 in western Kentucky. Twisted metal sheeting, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets of what was barely recognizable as a town.

It will take National Weather Service investigators several days to determine how many tornadoes touched down.