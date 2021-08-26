See It: Man fires shots through Staten Island salon window, injures 2

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two women injured in Staten Island salon shooting (Handout/NYPD).

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — Shocking video shows the moments gun fire rained upon a Staten Island hair salon, injuring two women inside.

Two men are seen on surveillance video released by the NYPD walking down the sidewalk in the direction of the salon near Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue on Wednesday at about 3:50 p.m.

The video shows one man turn toward the salon with an arm extended. Shortly after, one of the men fires shots through a window of Buosso African Hair Braiding. Customers ducked for cover in panic.

According to police, 17-year-old female suffered a graze wound to her head and a 35-year-female was struck in the rear. EMS transported both victims to a local hospital with serious injuries, though they were described as stable Thursday.

The individual who fired the weapon fled the scene on foot westbound on Victory Boulevard, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

