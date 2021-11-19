See it: Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down after not guilty verdict in Kenosha shooting trial

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin on Nov. 19, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse appeared to break down and collapse onto his defense team on Friday after a jury found him not guilty on all counts in his murder trial connected to the 2020 Kenosha protest shootings.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense, saying the men attacked him.

As the jury read the not guilty verdict, Rittenhouse appeared to break down. The 18-year-old could have gotten life in prison if he was found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been cleared of all charges in the shootings from August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin where he shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality. pic.twitter.com/y2e4lPu3jH — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle.

The August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

The shootings took place during a night of protests over police violence against Black people in the tumultuous summer of 2020. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.

As he dismissed the jurors who sat in judgment in the politically combustible case, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder assured them the court would take “every measure” to keep them safe.