See it: Colorado deputy saves dog from burning car

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A sheriff’s deputy was praised for smashing the windows of a burning SUV and rescuing a frightened dog in a Castle Rock, Colorado, neighborhood.

Douglas County Deputy Michael Gregorek’s body camera video from Jan. 22 showed him arriving on the scene as smoke poured from the driver’s side window of the SUV.

The pup’s owner frantically yelled that his dog Hank was somewhere inside the locked vehicle. Gregorek asked the owner, “Where’s it at?” and whistled to get the dog’s attention.

He used a baton to smash two windows before pulling Hank out of the shattered rear window of the SUV. The dog appeared to be heavily drooling as he was lifted from the smoke-filled vehicle.

The officer quickly carried him to a nearby snowbank, coughing after saving the pup from the noxious, black fumes. By the time a veterinarian arrived, Hank was already sprinting around and ready to play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.