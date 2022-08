NEW YORK (PIX11) — Satellite imagery released Thursday shows the 57,000-acre McKinney Fire that has left at least four people dead in California.

The footage, captured at a height of 22,236 miles by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows the deadly wildfire, as well as the smaller Yeti and Alex blazes.

The McKinney Fire is the largest and deadliest to strike the Golden State so far in 2022.

The fire near the Oregon border was reportedly 10% contained as of Thursday morning.