See it: Bright meteor lights up night sky in Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – Not many people in Colorado were awake to see a fireball blazing across the sky at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Luckily, doorbell cameras never sleep.

Jeff Gordley, of Westminster, captured video of a meteor streaking across the sky. The short clip shows the meteor light up the neighborhood.

The meteor was visible over a large swath of Colorado. Shari Brekenfeld lives in Loveland, 50 miles away from Westminster. She was also able to capture the burst of light from her security camera.

Andrew Fisher also caught footage of the meteor falling to Earth from his south-facing Nest camera in Wellington, another 25 miles farther.

A resident in Gilpin County (95 miles away from Wellington) caught similar video, which clearly shows the night sky light up from the meteor raining down.

Saturday marked the start of the Orionid meteor shower. Stargazers may be looking forward to the shower’s projected peak later between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21. However, the Orionids could be a disappointment this year – a full moon is forecast for the same time.