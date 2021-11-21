See it: Alpacas on the loose in Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s not every day that you spot a herd of alpacas roaming the streets.

Witness Shawn Smith shared video of about a half-dozen alpacas that got loose in West Springfield, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

The herd was seen roaming on 434 Memorial Avenue near an Audi dealership.

Good Samaritans stepped in to make sure none of the alpacas were injured near the busy streets. The animals were kept safe until they could be successfully caught and brought back to their home.

Courtesy: Shawn Smith

Courtesy: Shawn Smith