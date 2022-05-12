NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Supreme Court’s nine justices are set to meet on Thursday. The meeting comes on the heels of the senate voting on Wednesday against codifying abortion rights guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.

The meeting will be the first time the justices will gather since a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade was leaked last week. It will take place in private and no one except the justices will be allowed to attend.

The meeting will occur just hours after all Senate Republicans and one Democrat, Joe Manchin from West Virginia, blocked a measure that would have guaranteed abortion rights nationwide.

Leaders in both New York and New Jersey are speaking out. They’re promising abortion rights will remain safe and legal in the tri-state area.

Earlier this week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $35 million investment in butler abortion services in the state. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Wednesday that he will work to fund and protect abortion providers who assist those from out of state. He’s also pledging to advance legislation that will require insurance companies to cover abortion services without any out-of-pocket costs.

“We will not be cooperating with any out-of-state investigation that seeks to punish anyone, patient, provider, friend, Uber driver, you name it, for providing abortion care,” Murphy said. “We know without access, rights mean nothing.”