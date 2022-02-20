Schumer pushes to reduce cost of insulin, citing cost for those with diabetes

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for a Senate vote to massively drive down the cost of insulin from $300-$600 per vial to $35.

Millions of Americans live with diabetes and, according to Schumer, one in four are rationing their medication because it costs too much.

Rachel Marotta, a woman who’s had diabetes since she was 5 years old, said she’s gone as far as scouring the black market just to find insulin she could afford.

“I was absolutely desperate to find insulin,” Marotta said.

Karlynn Holland is also part of the roughly 1.7 million New Yorkers living with diabetes.

“ People with insulin dependent diabetes deserve to have a life,” Holland said.

Sen. Schumer is demanding change to help Marotta, Holland and others like them.

“This life saving dose of insulin should not cost very much,” he said. “It’s been around for decades.”