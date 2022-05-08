NEW YORK ( PIX11) — Democratic lawmakers from New York are working to ensure abortion stays a legal right guaranteed for people across the country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to have a vote on legalizing abortion nationwide this week. He scheduled one for Wednesday. Urgency around the issue spiked when a Supreme Court draft opinion that strikes down the constitutional right to abortion was leaked.

“This leaked decision, if it became law, is an abomination,” Schumer said.

Schumer took a stand on Mother’s Day, saying the choice over whether or not to become a mother should be a personal decision for individuals and not for the government to make for them.

A number of legal experts say the legal framework that protects abortion also protects a number of other rights. If the Supreme Court does strip away abortion-rights protections, legal analysts say that could open the floodgates for states to remove other rights, such as gay marriage and LGBTQ rights. States could also have different legal stances on birth control measures and contraception.