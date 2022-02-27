NEW YORK (PIX11) — Senator Chuck Schumer pushed Sunday for $6.4 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine.

He said he’s working the include the money in a package in the upcoming bipartisan budget bill, which is now in negotiation. The aid would include emergency food assistance, as well as support for the most vulnerable Ukrainians on the ground.

“Humanitarian aid will help people as they struggle through the war and the military aid will give tools to resist the Russians, which they are doing a good job of so far,” Schumer said.

The senator praised the Biden administration’s efforts so far, including moves to cut off select Russian banks from the swift messaging system, effectively disconnecting them from the rest of the world.

Schumer expects the emergency funding package will receive bipartisan support.