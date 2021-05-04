‘Scene of terror’: Attacker kills children, teacher at Brazil day care center

Relatives gather outside the Aquarela preschool in Saudades, in the southern state of Santa Catarina, Brazil, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. According to police an 18-year-old teenager entered the day care center with a knife and stabbed and killed three children and a teacher. (AP Photo/Liamara Polli)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Officials in southern Brazil say an attacker has killed several children and at least one teacher at a day care center in the city of Saudades.

Municipal education secretary Gisela Hermann described “a scene of terror” at the school Tuesday in an interview with the online G1 news site.

“There was a guy lying on the floor, but still alive, a dead teacher, a dead child too,” she said.

The police department had no immediate statement, but O Globo, Folha de S. Paulo and G1 reported three children and two teachers had been killed.