‘Satan’ says he was flirting, trying to get a date on Boston subway

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Boston subway station

A Red Line train rolls into South Station March 13, 2001 in downtown Boston MA. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)

BOSTON (AP) — The Prince of Darkness is apparently looking for a date on the Boston subway system.

Police said a 20-year-old woman approached transit police at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Forest Hills station at about 10:45 p.m. Monday to complain about an encounter with a man dressed all in black, including a mask covering his entire face and his hood drawn tight.

The woman told police the man typed something on his phone and extended his arm across to her, displaying a message that said, “I am Satan,” then stared at her.

The woman said the encounter frightened her, so she pointed out “Satan” to police.

The 22-year-old man told officers he was only flirting and trying to be funny, and said, “I was going to try and get her number.”

He was told that his actions were not humorous and was ejected from the station. The woman was escorted by police to her destination.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

NY lawmakers modify Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers amid nursing home cover-up, sexual harassment allegations

Weekend weather

Brooklyn seniors in NYCHA clean up raw sewage

Movie theaters reopen in NYC

Convictions overturned in 1996 deaths over withheld reports

@PIX11News on Twitter