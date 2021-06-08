NEW YORK — Sarah Feinberg, Interim President of the New York City Transit Authority, is expected to be nominated to lead the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a senior MTA official said Tuesday.

Feinberg, who was one of the leaders to guide the city’s transit system through the COVID-19 pandemic, would be the first woman to lead the agency.

Feinberg is expected to replace MTA chairman Pat Foye who is expected to be appointed as interim president and CEO of the state’s economic development arm Empire State Development.

The nomination of Feinberg must be first approved by the New York Senate.

Janno Lieber, as new CEO, will be overseeing day-to-day operations as well as the capital program, the MTA official said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.