Salmonella outbreak in NY, 16 other states linked to Italian-style meats

NEW YORK — Dozens of people were reported sick due to a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to Italian-style meats, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an investigation after 36 people were reported sick from 17 states, including New York, California and Maryland.

At least 12 people were hospitalized in connection to the outbreak, according to the CDC. No deaths have been reported.

The illnesses were linked to Italian-style meats, such as salami, prosciutto and other meats found in antipasto and charcuterie assortments, the CDC said.

Health officials believe the actual number of people affected is higher than reported.

Investigators are working to determine the contaminated brands and products.

Those at a higher risk for severe Salmonella illness — those 65 or older or those who have weakened immune systems — are advised to heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until steaming hot before eating.

If you have severe Salmonella symptoms, contact your health care provider.

Those infected with Salmonella may develop the following symptoms between six hours to six days after eating contaminated food.

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramping

Illnesses last 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment, while others need to be hospitalized.