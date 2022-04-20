NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Several NJ Transit buses caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, causing heavy smoke in North Bergen.

North Bergen Police wrote units from the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue Department were responding to the blaze. The buses were parked near 18th Street and Tonnelle Avenue.

No injuries were reported. Officials said no nearby structures were in danger of being impacted by the flames.

People were advised to stay away from the area because of heavy smoke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.