MANHATTAN — Let the holiday preparations begin! The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree safely arrived in New York City.

Weighing about 12 tons, the 79-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Elkton, Maryland arrived at its destination in Rockefeller Center early Saturday.

The tree was escorted through Manhattan with the assistance of the NYPD Highway unit.

This is the first time a tree from Maryland was selected to be used at Rockefeller Center.

Once the tree is hoisted into position, it will be decorated with 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. Hundreds of solar panels will help power the lights throughout the holiday season, and for the 18th year, a crystal star from Swarovski will sit atop it.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

