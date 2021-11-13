The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City Nov. 13, 2021 (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — Let the holiday preparations begin! The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree safely arrived in New York City.

Weighing about 12 tons, the 79-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Elkton, Maryland arrived at its destination in Rockefeller Center early Saturday.

Related Content Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree makes its way to NYC from Maryland

The tree was escorted through Manhattan with the assistance of the NYPD Highway unit.

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas!



The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived earlier this morning with a little help from our @NYPDHighway Unit escorting it through NYC to its final destination at @rockcenternyc pic.twitter.com/U671Pk7nTd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 13, 2021

This is the first time a tree from Maryland was selected to be used at Rockefeller Center.

Once the tree is hoisted into position, it will be decorated with 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. Hundreds of solar panels will help power the lights throughout the holiday season, and for the 18th year, a crystal star from Swarovski will sit atop it.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1.