KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stole money after threatening employees with a gun inside an establishment in the Bronx Sunday night, according to police.

The suspect went inside a MetroPCS along Broadway in between Chuck Seidner Way and Naples Terrace and displayed his gun before demanding cash, authorities said. He stole $1,764 in cash and left.

Police are asking for help in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).