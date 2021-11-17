VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police Oneida BCI is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning in upstate New York.

Authorities said it happened around 2:53 a.m. at a Circle K Gas Station located on State Route 365 in the town of Verona.

The suspect, who was wearing a clown mask and all-black clothing, was described as a female standing about 5 foot to 5 foot, 2 inches tall.

The suspect displayed a weapon and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.