UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A road rage incident in the Bronx turned fatal when a man was stabbed to death, according to police.

Around 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, the 42-year-old victim was involved in a minor car accident with another man along Bruckner Boulevard near Castle Hill Avenue, authorities said. The suspect got out of his car and stabbed the victim in the leg before going back to his car and leaving the scene, according to officials. The victim was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation by police is ongoing and no arrests have been made regarding the deadly incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).