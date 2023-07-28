NEW YORK (PIX11) — An inmate attempted to escape from Rikers Island on Thursday by disguising himself as a guard, the New York City Department of Correction said on Friday.

The incident happened at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center around 10:30 p.m.

The inmate disguised himself in a correctional officer’s uniform and tried to leave the secure area, according to a statement from the DOC. Correction officers who were on duty identified the detainee in a hallway and quickly took him into custody, according to the DOC.

It remains unclear how the inmate was able to acquire a correction officer’s uniform.

The incident is currently under investigation.