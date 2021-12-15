Return of East Harlem market helps support small businesses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Kitchens are always busy this time of year, but there’s no such thing as too many cooks at La Marqueta. 

It’s a make-or-break season for small businesses trying to survive during through the pandemic, and La Marqueta’s shared kitchen helps keep some chefs going. Businesses lease space there at the complex under the Metro-North railroad tracks.

It’s also a place that’s hosting some preparations for the return of the Harlem Night Market Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

Maryam Boddie, the chef and owner of Maryam’s Yum Yum, said her business made it through 2020 with connections to community groups ordering meals. She said she looks forward to expanding more next year.

The staff at La Fonda, a restaurant on East 106th Street, has also been using the space to prepare its unique Puerto Rican specialties.

Maryam’s Yum Yum and La Fonda were just a sample of the dozens of vendors ready to return to the market at East 116th Street and Park Avenue.

Uptown Grand Central started the event in 2019, but it was scaled back last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Shared kitchen helps small businesses

New NYC buildings must go electric after gas hookup ban

'Fearless Girl' statue faces unknown fate

Broadway, film and TV star Norm Lewis returns for annual NYC holiday performances

"Dear Evan Hansen" reopens on Broadway

Young Peoples Chorus of New York City gears up for holiday concert

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter